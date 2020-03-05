The actor cum politician has intensified his campaign ahead of the general elections in December.

In his latest move, the 35-year-old took his message to Abelenkpe and Dzorwulu were he interacted with some constituents.

He then went ahead to aid one of the constituents in pounding fufu – a photo which he posted on Facebook.

READ ALSO: #IDey4U: John Dumelo pays fees for brilliant but needy Legon students

This comes after Dumelo visited the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday to speak to students on his ideas for the constituency.

The actor is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In his bid to canvass votes ahead of the general elections in December, he has been involved in a series of campaign activities.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

He became the NDC’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast during the party’s primaries.