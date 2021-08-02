If you won’t donate for National Cathedral; just shut up – Deputy Masloc boss ‘fires’ Ghanaians

In a post on Facebook, she slammed Christians for sowing seeds of discord among themselves in relation to the construction of the National Cathedral.

“I never heard our Muslim brothers & sisters complain about contributions towards the beautiful national mosque we are all proud of today. Sadly the things I am reading on this street is coming from those we think are Christians. A churchgoer can't decide for a believer, and Please who has put a gun at your hearts and heads to contribute towards the national cathedral?

“If "you" all won't support it, just shush! and allow some of us who understands what it means to be part of building it do it willingly. I pray true believers join our hearts to see to the end of this. Shalom !” her post read.

She noted that during the fund-raising campaign for the National Mosque, people of the Muslim faith came together to support the project but in the case of the Cathedral, the Christians who she believes should be encouraging people to donate are the ones discouraging people.

Pulse Ghana

In his mid-year budget reading last week, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that the Cathedral is progressing steadily and it will be completed in 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he said.