IGP Dampare engages traders in Kantamanto, reinforces Christmas security measures

Accompanied by members of the Police Management Board, the IGP aimed to gauge the impact of measures implemented after a prior meeting with traders at the Police headquarters.
In a proactive move to assess and enhance security measures for the festive season, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare toured Kantamanto in Accra, seeking feedback from traders on the effectiveness of security arrangements.
During the visit, IGP Dampare expressed satisfaction that the security measures in place were yielding positive results. He emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring the safety of the public during the Christmas period and sought direct feedback from the traders themselves.
"I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants, and we must ensure that you feel safe," stated the IGP. He acknowledged the importance of addressing security concerns and reassured the traders that the police were ready to make necessary adjustments based on their feedback.
In response, Michael Oppong, the chairman of the Kantamanto used clothing sellers association, expressed satisfaction with the current security arrangements. He commended the IGP's efforts, stating, "We are happy with your work, and we believe a lot of Ghanaians are happy with you. We wish you all, and we know you will continue with what you have started for us."
The IGP's visit not only reinforced the commitment of the police to ensure public safety but also highlighted the collaborative approach taken to address security concerns in local markets during the festive season.
