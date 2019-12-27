Papavi, whose real name is known in real life as Charles Kwami Kudzordzi is wanted alongside one Hope Mortey.

Speaking at a media engagement the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh advised Charles Kwami Kudzordzi and Hope Mortey to report themselves to the nearest Police station.

“The group is led by one Charles Kwami Kudzordzi alias Papavi who has been on the run since he purportedly declared independence for the Western Togoland. He is currently being pursued by security agencies. He and Hope Mortey are declared wanted and are to report to the nearest Police station. The public is enjoined to volunteer information about their whereabouts.”

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) led by 85-year-old Komi Kudzordzi, announced its separation on their official social media handles on Saturday, November 16, after a group meeting was held in Ho.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

The group has been campaigning for the secession of some parts of Ghana into an independent ’Western Togoland State’.

Leader of the Separatist movement, Mr. Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor while addressing a cheerful group of members of the separatist movement in the native Ewe language, recounted their struggles to restore the independence of the pre-independence Western Togoland territory, a German protectorate which was joined to the then Gold Coast to form the new independent country, Ghana on March 6, 1957 under circumstances he believes were ”illegal”.