IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare cautions against disinformation ahead of the December 7 polls

Dr Dampare highlighted the potential dangers of disinformation, stating, “In the current era of rapid information exchange, managing misinformation, disinformation, and fake news is crucial. These issues can cause significant harm if not addressed properly.” He called on all citizens to interrogate and verify information, encouraging responsible information sharing to preserve the peace that Ghana has long enjoyed.

He emphasised the importance of combating misinformation, noting, “We need to interrogate and verify information before sharing it, to avoid spreading falsehoods that could disrupt peace and security.” The IGP urged religious leaders to support these efforts, suggesting that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT