ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare cautions against disinformation ahead of the December 7 polls

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has issued a stern caution against the spread of disinformation ahead of the December 7 general elections. He gave the warning at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 4 during an engagement with an eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He stressed the critical role of accurate information in maintaining peace and security, urging Ghanaians to verify information before sharing it to avoid the harmful effects of misinformation and fake news.

Recommended articles

Dr Dampare highlighted the potential dangers of disinformation, stating, “In the current era of rapid information exchange, managing misinformation, disinformation, and fake news is crucial. These issues can cause significant harm if not addressed properly.” He called on all citizens to interrogate and verify information, encouraging responsible information sharing to preserve the peace that Ghana has long enjoyed.

He emphasised the importance of combating misinformation, noting, “We need to interrogate and verify information before sharing it, to avoid spreading falsehoods that could disrupt peace and security.” The IGP urged religious leaders to support these efforts, suggesting that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns.

Ghana Police Service debunks false reports on IGP Dampare's removal
Ghana Police Service debunks false reports on IGP Dampare's removal Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The IGP also called for support from religious leaders, proposing that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns. “We believe that proactive engagement with congregants on a weekly basis, discussing the importance of peace, security, and proper conduct during elections, will help in achieving our goals,” he said. This proactive engagement, he noted, would help in achieving comprehensive election security and countering the spread of false information.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

Richard Jakpa

Here's why Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces in 2007

Plastic waste

30,000 Ghanaians to lose jobs as plastic manufacturers threaten shutdown over 5% tax

Ideally, women with HIV should start ART before getting pregnant

National Aids Control Programme laments increase in mother-to-child HIV transmission