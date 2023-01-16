The IGP is going to the region after a fire gutted the residence of a police officer and burnt him, his wife, and their three-month-old baby to death.
IGP heads to Kumasi to visit family of Police officer burnt to death
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is heading for Kumasi following the fire incident that has taken the life of a police officer and his family to commiserate with the bereaved family.
Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa, and their three-month-old baby lost their lives to the fire that razed down their two-storey apartment on Sunday night, January 15, 2023.
Before the sad incident, the officer was with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.
A next-door neighbour who recounted the tragic incident to 3news.com that they tried their best to rescue the victims but their efforts were not enough.
Police and Fire Service personnel have visited the scene and started investigations, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Living Waters hospital morgue.
