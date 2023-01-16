IGP heads to Kumasi to visit family of Police officer burnt to death

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa, and their three-month-old baby lost their lives to the fire that razed down their two-storey apartment on Sunday night, January 15, 2023.

Before the sad incident, the officer was with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Pulse Ghana

A next-door neighbour who recounted the tragic incident to 3news.com that they tried their best to rescue the victims but their efforts were not enough.