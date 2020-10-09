The MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot earlier this morning by persons believed to be armed robbers on his way from a campaign tour.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself. This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

IGP Oppong-Boanuh in commiserating with Ghanaians and the family of the late MP called on all to remain calm as the police work to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are arrested and made to face the law.

“The IGP is offering a reward of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (20,000.00) to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” a police statement said.

“The Police Administration commiserates with Ghanaians, particularly family members and constituents of Hon. Ekow Quansah, while urging the general public to remain calm and support the Police in the investigation of this case,” the statement added.

Ekow Quansah Hayford

Meanwhile, the IGP has also dispatched a specialized team of investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed robbery units of the CID Headquarters to support the Central region’s Crime Scene Team to investigate the incidence.

