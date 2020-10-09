According to a report by Accra based Joy FM, he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday morning by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself. This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

He is the ruling New Patriotic Party MP for the area who was seeking re-election in the December 7 polls.