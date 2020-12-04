The officers were promoted in accordance with provisions of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

The promotions take effect from December 1, 2020.

The officers promoted include 657 Inspectors promoted to Chief Inspectors; 1,217 Sergeants promoted to Inspectors.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

1,731 Corporals were also promoted to Sergeants and 2,464 Lance Corporals promoted to Corporals.

Four other officers of the junior rank whose promotions were withheld due to cases pending against them have also been restored to the ranks they are entitled to.