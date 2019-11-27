Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, he said the public must stop aiding officers in their unprofessional acts.

He explained that there are people who break the law and turn to offer bribe in order to avoid being prosecuted.

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The IGP said police officers find it difficult to uphold their professional standards when people keep enticing them.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh, therefore, advised the public to desist from enticing police officers with bribes.

According to him, the best way to stop this menace is for everyone to resolve not to offer bribes to any police officer.

“If we all decide not to pay bribes and agree to go to court, no police officer can force his hand into your pocket,” he said.

The IGP, however, warned that any officer caught involved in any untoward acts will be severely dealt with.

He further announced special toll free numbers including 191 or 18555 to serve as a platform for individuals to send videos, pictures or any form of evidence, showing police misconduct.