ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP's Snatch Them Young Policing initiative arrives in Nkwatia

Evans Effah

Last week, the 'Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative,' led by Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, reached Nkwatia in the Eastern region.

IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia
IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia

Accompanied by members of the Police management board, the IGP engaged students at the Nkwatia Cluster of Schools in an open dialogue about police matters and their security concerns.

Recommended articles

During the session, the Police leadership took turns addressing the students' questions, enlightening them about their role in ensuring community safety.

IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia
IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia Pulse Ghana

Today, the initiative continues at the Sapeiman MA Basic 1 and 2 schools, currently at the police headquarters for discussions with the IGP and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in Accra on September 12, 2023, the STYPI started at the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano. Its objective is to cultivate security awareness in children, fostering an appreciation for the police force's vital work.

IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia
IGP takes Snatch Them Young Policing initiative to Nkwatia Pulse Ghana

The campaign aims to boost children's confidence in the police's mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety.

As the initiative unfolds, it is anticipated to extend its impact to schools and communities nationwide, with a primary focus on nurturing positive relationships between the Police and the youth of the nation.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated