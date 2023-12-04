Accompanied by members of the Police management board, the IGP engaged students at the Nkwatia Cluster of Schools in an open dialogue about police matters and their security concerns.
IGP's Snatch Them Young Policing initiative arrives in Nkwatia
Last week, the 'Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative,' led by Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, reached Nkwatia in the Eastern region.
During the session, the Police leadership took turns addressing the students' questions, enlightening them about their role in ensuring community safety.
Today, the initiative continues at the Sapeiman MA Basic 1 and 2 schools, currently at the police headquarters for discussions with the IGP and his team.
Launched in Accra on September 12, 2023, the STYPI started at the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano. Its objective is to cultivate security awareness in children, fostering an appreciation for the police force's vital work.
The campaign aims to boost children's confidence in the police's mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety.
As the initiative unfolds, it is anticipated to extend its impact to schools and communities nationwide, with a primary focus on nurturing positive relationships between the Police and the youth of the nation.
