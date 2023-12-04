IGP's Snatch Them Young Policing initiative arrives in Nkwatia

During the session, the Police leadership took turns addressing the students' questions, enlightening them about their role in ensuring community safety.

Today, the initiative continues at the Sapeiman MA Basic 1 and 2 schools, currently at the police headquarters for discussions with the IGP and his team.

Launched in Accra on September 12, 2023, the STYPI started at the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano. Its objective is to cultivate security awareness in children, fostering an appreciation for the police force's vital work.

The campaign aims to boost children's confidence in the police's mission to prevent and solve crimes, apprehend wrongdoers, and maintain public order and safety.