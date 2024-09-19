'I'll deal with you' - Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye, says 'arrest and bring him'

Chairman Wontumi claims that COP Kofi Boakye, who is reportedly involved in the NDC’s security strategy, is training members of the party to cause disturbances in the region, which is considered an NPP stronghold. Speaking during an interview on Wontumi Radio on Wednesday, 18 September 2024, Wontumi warned that any disruptions in the region would be met with a strong response.

“Kofi Boakye, if there is any disturbance here, we will hold you responsible. This place belongs to us… I am stronger than you, I will deal with you, Kofi Boakye,” he declared as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He further instructed the public to arrest COP Boakye on sight and bring him in under citizen’s arrest, vowing to hand him over to the police if any violence were linked to him. “If you meet Kofi Boakye anywhere, arrest him and bring him to me on citizen’s arrest. I will hand him over to the police,” Wontumi stated, adding that while the NPP could resort to more aggressive actions, they were choosing restraint for now.

Pulse Ghana

This bold statement came in response to a nationwide demonstration by the NDC the previous day, which sought to pressure the Electoral Commission into conducting a forensic audit of the voter register. Despite the large turnout in all 16 regional capitals, Wontumi downplayed the significance of the protest, arguing that it had failed to capture the attention of the majority of Ghanaians.