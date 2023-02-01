I'll find the killers of Ahmed Suale and JB Danquah if... — Kennedy Agyapong promises

The maverick MP speaking on Metro TV on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, said as President he will show interest in the two murder cases adding that that will force the Police to act to find the culprits.

"The problem is if the president shows interest the Police will work and I will show interest.

"I will show interest because it is me who has been accused, it is important to exonerate myself," he said.

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, two unknown men allegedly shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.

Ahmed was a member of the investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations which investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Number 12 which led to the removal of office and a lifetime ban of its President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He was also part of an investigative journalism piece in collaboration with the BBC into human body parts sold for ritual magic in Malawi.

J.B. Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.