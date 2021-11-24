According to him, he is ready to sacrifice some benefits such as ex-gratia and car loans for the purpose of development.
I'll forego ex-gratia and MP's car loan benefits - Ato Forson
The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has disclosed that he is ever willing to forego his Parliamentary benefits for the development of the country.
"Let me put it on record that me, as a person, I'm even ready to forgo to the extent that our ex-gratia or even car loans are going to stay at the centre for the purposes of the reforms we need as a country.
"But It is important for the President to reduce his convoy anytime he is travelling because the fuel is indeed sponsored by the State. It is important for His Excellency the President to stop all luxury he is engaging in. It should start from them, not just the Member of Parliament," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.
He also urged his colleague MPs to lead by example.
Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's foreign travels must be classified top secret.
He said the government keeping the president's foreign travels confidential will enhance his security.
Acheampong's comments come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two other urgent questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of the President's foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.
Speaking on the 2022 budget statement in Parliament, Bryan Acheampong said the NDC MP's questions were needless.
He stated that the focus should rather be on the safety of the President anytime he travels outside the country and not the cost of his travels.
