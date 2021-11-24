"Let me put it on record that me, as a person, I'm even ready to forgo to the extent that our ex-gratia or even car loans are going to stay at the centre for the purposes of the reforms we need as a country.

"But It is important for the President to reduce his convoy anytime he is travelling because the fuel is indeed sponsored by the State. It is important for His Excellency the President to stop all luxury he is engaging in. It should start from them, not just the Member of Parliament," he said on Accra-based Joy FM.

He also urged his colleague MPs to lead by example.

Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's foreign travels must be classified top secret.

He said the government keeping the president's foreign travels confidential will enhance his security.

Acheampong's comments come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two other urgent questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of the President's foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Speaking on the 2022 budget statement in Parliament, Bryan Acheampong said the NDC MP's questions were needless.