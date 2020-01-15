He said he will make sure Ghana's enviable democratic record will be intact come December, 2020.

The president gave this assurance while interacting with members of the Christian Council in Accra.

READ ALSO: Court grants UT Bank founder, Kofi Amoabeng bail

"We want to get ourselves in a situation in Ghana where elections are a normal incidence of our lives and that is what democracy means. Every four years we go the polls and determine for ourselves who should take on the mantle of leadership and we must always do so without mistrust and apprehension and this year, I will ensure that is done"

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Kwabena Boafo also appealed to leaders of all political parties to act right to ensure we have free and fair elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"This year is an election year and as usual it comes with some apprehensions in the lives of many Ghanaians, as church leaders we believe that it is possible to have free and fair elections when the major stakeholders act right and the appropriate machinery is put in place. We kindly request that President Akufo-Addo uses his office and the opportunity God has given him to ensure that the security agencies act fairly and justly with all manner of persons who break the law irrespective of their political affiliation,".

The President yesterday said he was happy there was no casualty recorded during the 'Tikusiya' demonstration which was organized in opposition to the new voters' register at Tamale.