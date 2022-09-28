RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Illegal mining: Police officer drowns while chasing 'galamseyers' on River Sui

Emmanuel Tornyi

A police officer, Nuhu Abubakar, who was part of the anti-galamsey task force in the fight against illegal mining on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, lost his life after drowning in River Sui in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region.

File photo
The police corporal was part of a team on an anti-galamsey operation at Sefwi Amoaya in the district.

The Police administration in a statement said a preliminary report indicated that the deceased was part of a Police team that was responding to a report of illegal mining activity around the River Sui.

It said: "The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police Officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022."

"Preliminary report indicates that the deceased Police officer was part of a Police team that was responding to a report of illegal mining activity around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.

Police Operations Vanguard
"In line with our standard operating procedure and tradition, further details will be shared after the family of the deceased officer has been properly informed," the statement said.

Galamsey activities are heavily criticized in Ghana due to their detrimental environmental effects which many believe outweigh any possible economic and cultural justifications.

The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.

The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.

The major cause of galamsey is unemployment among the youth in Ghana.

