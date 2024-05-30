ADVERTISEMENT
‘I’m available after 11 years’ – Victoria Hamah sparks confusion with social media post

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah, has left her followers confused following a mystifying post on social media.

Ms. Hamah took to Facebook to write that she was finally available after an arduous journey in the last decade.

Her post on Facebook on Wednesday read: “I'm finally available! And it took an arduous journey of 11 years.”

With Ms. Hamah not providing any further details or context to the said post, it left many of her followers confused and reading their own meanings into it.

While some decoded her post to mean she was now available for a relationship, others also linked it to the $1 million controversy she was involved in 11 years ago.

One of her followers Abeka Rao commented: “Vicki vicki, let me put in my application.” Another said: “Ibi you do announcement. Don't complain if they come displaying inbox.”

A third follower called Adu Sarpeah stated: “Wao... You're finally through with the divorce process. We thank God, regardless. One other said: “Even if your parents want lions as bride price, I will pay.”

Meanwhile, another follower called Ofosuhene Dominic Kwaku Ohemeng added: “Yes I remember that. Since 2013. People don't understand at that moment. May God continue to show mercy on you and heal all your sadness. You will bounce back again. Insha Allah.”

While Ms. Hamah’s social media post has divided opinion among her followers, it is more likely to be in connection with her dismissal which happened 11 years ago over a $1 million controversy.

Victoria Hamah
Victoria Hamah Pulse Ghana

The gender activist lost her job as a deputy Minister in 2013 after an audio recording of her voice was leaked into the public.

On the leaked audio, Ms. Hamah was alleged to have claimed she intended to make a $1 million fortune before retiring from politics.

She was subsequently embroiled in controversy, with pressure from the public forcing then-President John Mahama to relieve her of her post.

Ms. Hamah has often cracked jokes around the incident in recent times and last year, she took to Facebook to joke that she still hadn’t laid hands on $1 million despite a decade passing.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

