The police station was robbed on Thursday, with the intruders allegedly taking away valuable items including laptops, printers, television sets, and other stationery.

The uniforms of some officers which were hanging in the offices were also taken away by the unidentified robbers.

Reacting to the incident, ACP Acquaye said the thieves entered the station by removing an air-conditioner fitted into the window of the office.

READ ALSO: Nima police station robbed

He further expressed surprise that robbers would dare to steal from a police station of all places.

“It amuses me at times that some criminals will have the audacity, the impudence of a dying cockroach to even want to do this at a police station,” the Police Chief told Ghanaweb.

“Because of the base of the air-condition, they were able to get in. We are using the old type where you install the air-condition and with the base, you create a space in the window and then you put it. So that’s how they were able to get into the office.”

He added that the police are bent on arresting the thieves to prove to the public that they are on top of their game.

“For us, we are bent on fighting crime and if people like this dare us that is what also motivates us to also prove to the public that we are on top of our game.

“When the crime is committed it is our responsibility to investigate and apprehend the offenders. So, we have resolved to wage war against such criminals,” ACP Acquaye added.