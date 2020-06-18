This was contained in a letter signed by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a Director General at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and addressed to GFA President Kurt E.S OKraku.

“The proposed formation of a Special Unit in the Police Service to handle sports-related issues is a laudable idea and under consideration,” the letter read.

The development comes as pleasant news for the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association.

The need for this Sports Policing Unit is a request made by President Kurt E.S Okraku on March 04, 2020, when he led a GFA delegation to call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.

The courtesy call saw the GFA delegation and the IGP discuss among other things, strategies for the future and to build on the existing relationship between the Ghana Football Association and the Police Service.

Ghana Police, provides various types of services to the GFA in areas not limited to stadium policing, escort duties and crowd control, while some senior officials serve on specialized GFA committees.

Credit: Ghanafa.org