I'll complete National Cathedral — Nana Addo promises after donating GH¢100,000

He made this known after he visited the construction site of the stalled project and made a donation of GH¢100,000.

According to him, "As I have said before, the National Cathedral will not just be another monument adorning the skyline of Accra, it will be a rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship…

"I am therefore committed to working with the Board of Trustees to ensure the completion of this project to the glory of God."

Pulse Ghana

In December last year, the Minority in Parliament rejected the GH¢80 million budget allocated to the construction of the National Cathedral.

A member of the committee who doubles as the lawmaker for Bole-Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana said the Committee is not satisfied with the documentation provided.

He stated that "I can tell you on authority that at the end of the day, we had to vote and after the vote, the minority carried the day. We have voted against it and we are saying that this is not the time for us to be spending that huge sum of money on building a cathedral."

On the part of the Ranking Member on the Trades and Industry Committee, Armah Kofi Buah said the Tourism Ministry couldn't give the MPs clear answers to the questions the committee asked.