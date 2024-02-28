I'm disappointed Parliament passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill — Audrey Gadzekpo

During a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the passage of the bill, she likened the bill to a reintroduction of the criminal libel law.

Parliament of Ghana has passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.

The bill was finally passed by lawmakers after the various consideration stages have been exhausted.

This law stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

As Ghana grapples with discussions surrounding the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it becomes imperative for citizens to understand its implications and significance within the socio-political landscape of the country.