She remained optimistic that a future government might repeal the bill if the President assents to it.
I'm disappointed Parliament passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill — Audrey Gadzekpo
Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), has conveyed her disappointment regarding Parliament's approval of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.
Recommended articles
During a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the passage of the bill, she likened the bill to a reintroduction of the criminal libel law.
Parliament of Ghana has passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.
The bill was finally passed by lawmakers after the various consideration stages have been exhausted.
This law stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.
As Ghana grapples with discussions surrounding the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it becomes imperative for citizens to understand its implications and significance within the socio-political landscape of the country.
Introduced by a group of lawmakers and supported by various religious and conservative groups, the bill reflects broader societal attitudes towards homosexuality and gender diversity in the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh