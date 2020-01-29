According to him, the two appointees, whom he did not name, will face the law if they are found guilty.

The President was speaking to members of the diplomatic corps at the Peduase Lodge in Accra on Tuesday night.

He emphasised that cases of corruption levelled against his appointees are always referred to independent institutions like the CID and CHRAJ.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees is being or has been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, CID and in some cases by Parliament,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Indeed, two appointees of the executive are still facing investigations. It is refreshing to know that none of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the executive over their investigation.”

The President further charged the Diplomatic Community in Ghana to report any of his appointees who engage in acts of corruption in the course of their official dealings with them.

He said twenty-one officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the State.

"Should you, members of the diplomatic corps be notified of any evidence of corruption against any of my appointees, I insist that they [should] be shared with my office to enable action to be taken on the matter,” Nana Addo added.