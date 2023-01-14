I’m for criticism of the President, not insults – Gyampo on dismissal of SHS students

In a discussion on TV3's Key Points on Saturday, January 14, he said “I am for criticisms but not insults, you can’t insult the president like that.”

He further commended the president for heeding the call to intervene in the sacking of the students who castigated him.

“The President should also give this same listening ear to other important issues which Ghanaians have made critical calls,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened in the punishment meted out to some eight girls of Chiana Senior High School after his attention was drawn to it.

A press release issued by the Spokesperson of the Minister of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday, January 13 said Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to, as a result, consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal.

The eight girls were dismissed after investigations into a video they recorded in November 2022, raining expletives on the President.

After the investigations, the Service decided to dismiss the eight girls from the school.

Since the communication of the decision to parents, opinions have been divided over the punishment.