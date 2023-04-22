I'm in no connection with Frimpong Boateng - Lord Commey fumes

In a discussion on Citi TV, Mr. Commey challenged Prof. Frimpong Boateng to provide proof supporting his allegations of him.

According to Mr. Commey, the news hit him as a surprise knowing about what the Ex chairman wrote in his galamsey report, pinpointing him as one of the persons backing illegal mining, “There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa)” the report captured.

“This is a minister that I have never spoken to in my life and I wish you could put him on the line. I have been a National Organizer of the NPP for years when I knew him and never have I spoken to him in my life.”

“I doubt that Professor Frimpong-Boateng actually wrote that and if he did write that, then, I am sure he wasn’t in the right frame of mind because I have never spoken to him in all my life.”