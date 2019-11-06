Dr. Agordzor is currently in police custody for allegedly helping some Ghanaians who were arrested a few months ago for plotting to destabilize the country.

After making an appearance at the Kaneshie District Court earlier today, Dr. Agordzor pleaded his innocence.

An angry Dr. Agordzor Wednesday morning emerged from the Kaneshie District Court where he was arraigned and vowed to defend his name to the end.

He was remanded in custody till Friday to enable the court rule on an application challenging its jurisdiction over the case.

“Nobody should involve me in any coup”, he told the media, pointing out that his so called ‘Whatsapp connection’ to the alleged coup is baseless and unrelated, and “I’ll stand for this. I’ll stand for this till the end. They cannot break me down at all, and I’m as strong as anything. Thank you very much for your support, thank you very much, thank you”, he thundered even as his escorts prodded him it was enough and time to go while the media waited for more.