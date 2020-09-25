Appearing before an Accra High Court, the vociferous lawmaker pleaded innocence.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, September 28.

This high profile case has been lingering on for the past 2 weeks after the MP called Justice Amos Wuni stupid on a television show.

The NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has asked the Supreme Court to stop contempt proceedings against him by the Accra High Court.

Lawyers for the MP filed a judicial review application at the apex court Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was supposed to appear before the High Court and explain why he should not be punished for allegedly describing the judge as “stupid”.

The MP wants the Supreme Court to prohibit the High Court from hearing the contempt case and also quash the order of summons for him to appear before the court on the basis that the particular court (Land Court 12) that summoned him had no jurisdiction to do so.