The respected lawmaker and lawyer revealed in an interview with Kofi TV that he had made the suggestion to Mr. Mahama but the ex-president did not welcome it, saying “let’s take it one at a time.

“The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop, and that is how we stop it,” Inusah Fuseini said in a video that has gone viral and is attracting a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter.

Some Ghanaian Twitter users have expressed surprise that no other than an MP and lawyer would make such a call at the time the National Peace Council and other stakeholders are calling for peace and urging the NDC to follow legal procedures for redress.

The NDC and its candidate, former President Mahama have discredited the election outcome and have hinted at challenging it in the court.

According to the opposition party, the EC’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the election was based on flawed figures that must have been manipulated.

While analysing the election results, a member of the NDC’s national collation team, Dr. Justice Moses Aheto said the figures that informed the declaration of the President as having been reelected do not add up, suggesting that the EC got what he referred to as falsified figures from elsewhere, so they were not abreast with the calculations.

“Even the EC’s own table cannot support the figure used to declare the results. Clearly, it means that there is a systematic manipulation of the figures. If you add the figures, you will get 13,121,111 from the EC’s own table. So, why is that the single process that was used for the results keeps changing? These are documents put out in public by the EC. There are a lot of shocks. If three different denominators are used to calculate the results of the same election, then where are we going? It is a very dangerous precedent. It has not happened before where the EC will declare the results of a final vote and come back and say, I have changed it”, the University of Ghana lecturer said on Citi FM’s Big Issues on Saturday.

A video circulating online shows Dr. Aheto breaking down the EC’s own figures and questioning their authenticity and how the electoral management body could have arrived at the declaration that its chairperson made to Ghanaians and the entire world on Wednesday, December 9 based on such figures.