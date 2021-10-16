According to him, the Ghana government was supposed to apply for a $26 million funding from India to run the factory.
I’m not a fool to build sugar factory and not provide raw materials – Mahama
Ex-President John Mahama has responded to claims that he built the Komenda Sugar Factory and left it to rot without providing any raw materials.
Mahama noted that the Akufo-Addo government failed to apply for this fund because the sugar factory was never their priority.
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) added that he’s not a fool to build a factory without providing raw materials.
“When this government came they said the sugar wasn’t their priority and so they abandoned the $26 million the Indian government asked them to apply for,” he said on Cape FM, as quoted by 3news.
“They didn’t apply and so they left it and the factory is just there. Do you think I am a fool to build a factory and I won’t make provision for raw materials? I am not that foolish, I read economics and so I knew what the vision was.”
About $35 million was spent on the establishment of the Komenda Sugar Factory, which was commissioned in 2016.
