I’m not afraid of prosecution; even Jesus was convicted and killed – Prof. Frimpong Boateng

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was arrested by the OSP last month to answer questions about suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM.

He insisted that he did nothing wrong to warrant such action from the Special Prosecutor.

In an interview with JoyNews, the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation pointed out that, “If I am prosecuted, I am not scared. Why should I be scared? I do not see any possibility of me being convicted. But look, in this life, the Son of God Jesus Christ was convicted and killed.”

Professor Frimpong-Boateng, who authored a bombshell report exposing supposed efforts by some persons to undermine government’s fight against illegal mining (galamsey), said: “If bad people want to kill you, they know what to do to kill you. If people who have the power to do things want to ditch you, they will know how to do it because it happens. So whatever you are doing, we should be careful that we are doing everything in the interest of Ghana.”

In a separate interview on Accra based Starr FM, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining indicated that he was invited to the OSP’s office three weeks ago and was arrested upon his arrival.

“I received a letter from the special prosecutor about two days after I received a suit from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko and the special prosecutor invited me for an interview on the 15th of May which I obliged and as soon as I got there I was told I was under arrest.”, he told Starr News’ Emmanuel Agyabeng.