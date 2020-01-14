The Minister said, contrary to allegations levelled against him, he did not direct anyone to pick up the tricycles.

According to him, claims that he was involved in the missing tricycles are false, adding that he personally protected the tricycles until the appointment of a new CEO of the NDA.

READ ALSO: 400 tricycles worth GH¢2 million allegedly stolen at Northern Development Authority

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed

A statement from the Minister said he “did not direct anyone or group of persons or company to pick any item from the premises of the NDA yard in my name or the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.”

“I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that, I did not direct anyone or group of persons or company to pick any item from the premises of the NDA yard in my name or the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

“For the records, I was the same person who ensured the protection of said items upon my appointment until the appointment of the CEO of NDA,” it added.

This comes after it emerged that 400 tricycles worth GH¢2 million were allegedly stolen from the NDA office.

According to reports, the tricycles were allegedly stolen from the office of the authority on October 27, 2019.

This follows a letter filed by the then Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun chronicling how the tricycles went missing.

The appointment of Dr. Haroun as CEO of the NDA has since been revoked by President Akufo-Addo.