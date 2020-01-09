According to reports, the tricycles were allegedly stolen from the office of the authority on October 27, 2019. About seven hundred (700) motorcycles and 200 extra tricycles can not be traced.

Reports also revealed that among all the three deputy CEOs, two of them took away one hundred tricycles each without paying.

This follows a letter filed by the then Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun chronicling how the tricycles were stolen.

In December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of the CEO of the NDA, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

In a letter dated December 12, 2019, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, no reason was given for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Haroun.

His dismissal might, however, be linked to the missing vehicles.

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said there is going to be proper accountability for the one million dollars to be allocated to each constituency in Ghana.

According to him, unlike initiatives such as the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) which became the vehicle for corruption in the erstwhile administration, the authority that will be in charge of disbursing and supervising the utilisation of the one million dollars per constituency per annum will account for every dime to Ghanaians.

"This money, the one million dollars per constituency, is being set aside for dealing with such issues of infrastructure and the particular needs of the constituencies. When you look at it on a national scale, it is a lot of money. We are talking on an annual basis of $275 million.

"We are also saying that the authority that we intend to set up…the Northern Development Authority is going to be the vehicle for disbursing this money. There has to be accountability. We cannot afford the repetition of what happened with SADA that is not going to happen in an Akufo-Addo government, believe you me," he said.

NPP creates NDA

The NPP created the Northern Development Authority, together with the Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities, and tasked them to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Northern Development Authority (NDA) was established by the Northern Development Authority Act, 2017, Act 963 to "provide a framework for the accelerated economic and social development of the Northern Development Zone".

Police investigate

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been tasked to investigate circumstances under which some 400 tricycles were allegedly stolen.

The CID in a statement signed by its Regional Crime Officer, K Otuo Acheampong requested that some persons be released to assist in the investigations of the missing tricycles.