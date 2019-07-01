He said rumors by critics that the new bill will hinder academic freedom is untenable.

Addressing the first session of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) 11th Congregation at the UPSA Auditorium, President Akufo-Addo said the bill will rather, among others, bring all public universities under one law and make the administration of public universities less cumbersome and more efficient.

"The flimsy allegations being perpetrated that the bill will undermine academic freedom are deliberate mischief-making and disingenuous," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The President added that his government and himself, " are firm subscribers as the bill amply demonstrates of the cardinal importance of the principle of academic freedom in the development of all institutions of learning worth their sort.

Directly addressing the students who graduated with a bachelor of law degree, the president said, "Even though lawyers in Ghana have contributed greatly to the success of the country thus far, there are some who are ready to justify negative developments no matter how bizarre".

He urged the graduands to ensure that they become lawyers who will choose to respect the rule of law.

He urged all Ghanaians to be "natural champions of a law-based state whose institutions are solid enough to sanction effectively, vigilantism, bank frauds, cyber frauds, illegal mining, identity thefts, stealing of public funds, bribery and corruption, criminal cartels and criminal behaviour in general."