The party said 1st July as a holiday is significant to Ghanaians and plans on restoring it if John Mahama wins the next election.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the start of this year, scrapped the 1st July public holiday to a commemorative day.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Communications of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah, he said: "The NDC would want to assure all Ghanaians living everywhere that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, Republic Day will be accorded full recognition as one of the more important national days in our history".

READ THE NDC's FULL STATEMENT BELOW

On the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the attainment of Republican status of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress wishes to salute every Ghanaian living everywhere. When, through the instrumentality of our first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, this feat was achieved on 1st July, 1960, it cemented the heroic efforts of the people of Ghana to attain full nationhood and from which Ghana emphasized her predominant role in the struggle to liberate the black race from the shackles of oppression and suppression.

Sadly today, the government of President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo has deemed it fit to degrade the importance of this great day from a full public holiday intended to celebrate the efforts of our forebears in our collective struggle to affirm the benefits of equality, liberty, freedom and justice, to a mere commemorative day in order to rob our gallant forbears the historical credit and recognition that they so richly deserve.

The National Democratic Congress has had occasion to criticize President Akufo-Addo’s attempts to rewrite the history of Ghana, downplaying the role of genuine patriots and placing his family and clan above all else. The NDC would want to assure all Ghanaians living everywhere that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, Republic Day will be accorded full recognition as one of the more important national days in our history. Long live Ghana. Long live the struggle against historical revisionists.