They said the legal battle over a leaked audio tape purported to be that of the National Chairman is affecting his role in the party.

In a statement released to the media and signed by its leader James Agbey, he appealed to the Council of Elders of the NDC to as a matter of urgency, bring pressure to bear on the national chairman to do the honorable thing.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been vising the Ghana Police Headquarters intermittently to assist the police in investigations over the leaked tape.

On the tape, Mr. Ampofo allegedly urged the party’s communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is heard saying: “Nobody has slept in his house. They even went to attack traders [and] some Imams had to come and plead for them.

“People will also start capturing your mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage until you show yourself up. So we need to go back quickly to the drawing board and strategise.”

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo must resign as the National Chairman Of The NDC and Concentrate On His Ongoing Criminal Trial.

The NDC Action Movement has followed with keen interest the ongoing criminal case against the national chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

As the national chairman of the NDC, we expect him to lead the crusade of the rebuilding towards a more formidable NDC prepared for battle come 2020 and not to be preoccupied with tedious criminal case hanging around his neck like an albatross.

As unfortunate as this matter is, Chairman Ampofo cannot continue to hold himself out as national chairman while at the same time dragging the entire party machinery into the criminal prosecution pending at the courts.

We have seen instances where party activity had to grind to halt in order to solidarise with the national chairman at both the police headquarters and the high court.

The party needs it’s full arsenals to win the battle against the NPP. We need a full time chairman whose attention is undivided.

The national chairman needs all the time in the world to fight the ongoing legal action against him and to help restore his ‘dented’ image and also restore his integrity.

We are hereby demanding the immediate resignation of the National chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to enable him concentrate on his ongoing legal case. It will be prudent for him to step aside, and for the NDC to focus on prosecuting the election 2020 agenda.

The Action Movement believes that the resignation will be in the best interest of Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the larger interest of the NDC.

We also call on the National Council of Elders to, as a matter of urgency, bring pressure to bear on the national chairman to do the honorable thing.

Signed:

James Agbey (Leader of the Action Movement)