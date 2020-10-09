In a post on social media, the Vice President joined a host of Ghanaians to mourn the late New Patriotic Party MP.

He was shot earlier this morning by persons believed to be armed robbers on his way from a campaign tour.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself. This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

“I am pained and stunned by news of the untimely death of Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency,” he stated.

“It is my hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.

“My utmost condolences to his family, constituents and well-wishers.

“May the gentle soul of Kwansah rest in peace,” Dr Bawumia posted on his Facebook timeline.

Read Dr. Bawumia's post below