The freelance undercover journalist has built a reputation for himself over the last decade for exposing corruption in the country.

Some days ago, Manasseh disclosed his life had been threatened after he penned an article on the 2020 general elections.

The said article centered on the outcome of the Techiman South parliamentary election and the inability of the people in SALL to vote in the parliamentary elections.

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh stated in his article that it will be tantamount to a “coup against the legislative arm of government” if these matters are not resolved before the next Parliament is convened.

According to him, he subsequently received an email warning him to check his utterances or he will be killed like fellow investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on Monday, he noted that he was now scared for his life after the latest death threat.

“I will be lying if I say I am not afraid,” Manasseh said, adding that “no matter how brave you are, if you have something to live for, you will take death threats seriously.”

READ THE FULL THREAT LETTER BELOW

“Let me tell you Manasseh or whatever you call yourself, we the good citizens of Ghana will not sit down for a few miscreants like you to destroy that beautiful country. If condition demands that we eliminate rats like you, we will not relent on our oars to do exactly that.

“We are monitoring the present situation in the country very closely, and when it gets out of hand, we shall move in swiftly to ensure that we eliminate you to bring finality to these brouhahas going on.”

Manasseh Azure Awuni added that the mail referenced the shooting to death of the investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale by some unknown assailants.

“We shall come after you very soon. I know and firmly believe that it is cowards who die many times before their death but a perceived brave journalist like you is going to fight like a warrior, fighting in the battle of power. But don’t forget Ahmed Suale’s death, let that blood which was sacrificed to pacify the spirit of our ancestors serve as a reminder for you. Always, when you take a pen and write an article remember your colleagues’ death…”