According to him, Ghana's preparations were afoot to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the country's population and the country may receive the vaccine by June 2021.

Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong speaking on Accra-based Joy FM revealed that manufacturers of the vaccines have placed some restrictions on the distribution of the vaccine hence the impossibility.

He said "The caveat is that you can only get as much as 20 percent of your population and for your vulnerable people. The other caveat to it (the vaccine) is that it doesn’t kick in until the end of the first quarter of 2021.

"So when I heard the President speak and I heard others saying that we will start getting the vaccine by March, I cringe a bit because I have been following the Covex conversation," he stated.

Asiedu stressed that "We will get vaccines but it will be intriguing to see how the vaccine dynamics would play and then even with the vaccine dynamics, which of the vaccines we are going to go for because of the coach in protocols."

Nana Addo speaks on COVID-19 vaccine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he had put together a team of experts to work out a program for purchasing the vaccines now in use in some countries.

Ghana "is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines," he said.

Noting that he was "aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines," he said the Ghanaian government "will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe."

The president said the cluster of cases in the country were due to indoor spaces with poor ventilation, congested workplaces, factories, schools, parties, and arriving passengers "at our airports."