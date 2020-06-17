The National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier said due to restrictions imposed by the courts on his businesses and assets, some churches and mosques have come to his aid.

"The churches and sometimes the mosque feed me” adding that “they [also] contribute money", he said on Citi TV.

He further said on the show that he also receives financial support from his external family and some philanthropists.

As his struggles against the state progressed, he said his shares in 14 companies have been frozen and his “hands tied” by the state and its actors.

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

“I have not worked. Government has closed all my businesses against a court order. Bank of Ghana had blacklisted me causing a huge contract I had to supply items to the government for the building of the port…and that thing was taken away.”

“My consultancy work, because of the criminal case and all the pursuant things, I couldn’t [consult] for any other country,” Mr. Woyome explained.

The Supreme Court, on July 29, 2014, ordered Mr Woyome to refund GHS51.2 million to the state, on the grounds that he benefited from unconstitutional and invalid contracts between the state and Waterville Holdings Limited in 2006 for the construction of stadia for 2008 AFCON.