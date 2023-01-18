I'm waiting for Kwabena Adu to drag me to court — Ablakwa mocks Kusi Boateng

The lawmaker claimed he discovered the alleged diversion of GH¢2.6million of National Cathedral funds to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun.

According to him, the incorporation information, JNS Talent Centre Limited's given registration number is CS695622015 has one Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun, and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi directors and that the company has no track record in construction and design which was gifted the GH¢2.6million of the National Cathedral Secretariat has links to Rev. Kusi Boateng.

Ablakwa in a Facebook alleged that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport which expired on November 24, 2026, rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

It also emerged from a JNS Bank Statement put out by puerile NPP propagandists that Rev. Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi's JNS Talent Centre Limited received a whopping GH¢3.5million from the government through payment by Controller with swift code CODGGHAC on August 23, 2021.

He stated that Rev. Victor Adu Gyamfi aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi must be subjected to thorough credible investigations and prosecution for his many other offenses which have now come to light and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to outrightly dissolve the Board of the National Cathedral.

But Kusi Boateng said he will avail himself to investigations by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) after which he will seek redress.

He said he has taken note of some defamatory publications and allegations made against him Okudzeto Ablakwa adding that he is informed that the NDC MP has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the said allegations he has leveled against him.

However, Ablakwa in response to the threat by Reverend Kusi Boateng mocked him and said "Now I am waiting for Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to also issue a statement and drag me to court."