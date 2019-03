The victim, 40, was found dead Thursday dawn on his way for early morning prayers, the Konongo District commander Supt Gordon Opoku Koduah said.

Tahiru Mohammed was the local Chief Imam at a local mosque at Santeneso, an area at Konongo in the Ashanti region.

“We’re investigating the case and in due course we’ll update the public. Autopsy has been carried out and the body has been released to the family,” Supt Koduah said.

The deceased has since been buried inline with Islamic tradition.