Impose penalties on assailants who attacked journalist at Cape FM — GJA to NPP

Emmanuel Tornyi

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to promptly initiate an investigation and impose sanctions on those responsible for attacking David Kobbina, a broadcast journalist at Cape FM in the Central Region.

Furthermore, he has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to swiftly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for the police officer who summoned Kobbena before the assault to face disciplinary action for unprofessional conduct.

Dwumfour affirmed that preliminary investigations conducted by the GJA have substantiated the incident.

"This is the height of impunity and we can no longer tolerate same. While condemning the attack on David unreservedly, we make the following demands.

"We hereby serve notice that if by close of Friday, January 12, 2024, these demands (sanctions) have not been met, we shall advise ourselves accordingly," he said.

Dwumfour said: "But as we have already served notice, we shall fight back with every weapon we can marshal in our industry to repel the attacks on journalists as we go into Election 2024. And we can assure the evil plotters and doers that they cannot fight the media and win."

"We want to assure the media fraternity that we shall continue to defend their interests at all costs. This year, we shall continue our campaign against the obnoxious law used for criminal prosecution of free speech. We know they would be used as part of the strategy to silence the media, but we shall resist them with all force," he added.

Earlier, the Minister for Fisheries and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, refuted claims of her involvement in the incident reported on January 4, 2024, concerning the assault on David Kobbina, a journalist from Cape FM.

According to her, those reports are false and untrue, and it is a deliberate attempt by her opponents to hurt her integrity to score political points.

