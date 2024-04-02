Increase in passport fees isn’t meant to burden Ghanaians – Foreign Minister

Speaking to JoyNews in Accra, she addressed concerns about the prolonged processing time for passports and said that because the government is subsidising passports heavily, makes it challenging to deliver efficient services.

Mrs Botchwey further emphasised that the approval for the new increment of the passport fees went through a parliamentary process, stressing that her outfit has no intention of imposing a financial burden on Ghanaians.

“Parliament has had to agree to increase the cost of passports. It's not because we want to impose a financial burden on Ghanaians.

“No, it's just because we need to have applicants pay the realistic fees so that we in turn can also provide them with a good service with a good experience when they come looking or looking to to procure passports,” she said.

She argued that the Ghana Card has now become the primary identification document, making passports less essential for National Identification.

“Today as we speak, we have the National Identification that is working very well so that's our primary source of identification. No longer the passport.

“And even those who have the National ID can travel into the country with it. So then I'm asking humbly Ghanaians that please, if you do not need a passport and because you cannot afford it, please, humbly, I'm asking you not to go for a passport because it's no longer your primary source of identification,” she said.

