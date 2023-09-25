Insurance Companies In Ghana: Knowing the board of Prudential Life Insurance

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana offers the significance of a well-structured and responsible board of directors who ensure that trust of the people and by the people runs through its operations.

Here are the board of directors of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the prominent insurance companies in Ghana.

Non-Executive Director & Chairman

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa

Professor Akosa has been a Clinical Director of Pathology in the UK, Head of the Department of Pathology in the University of Ghana Medical School, Director General of the Ghana Health Service and president of various associations including the Ghana Medical Association, the Commonwealth Medical Association, the Ghana Skin Foundation and the College Old Students Association.

He is also Chairman of the Executive Board of the African Population Health Research Centre, Executive Chairman of Ghana Healthcare Ltd, Chairman of Vitamilk Foundation and Executive Director of Healthy Ghana. He is a recipient of the second-highest award in Ghana, Companion of the Order of the Volta for Public and Medical Services (CV), and Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science and the Ghana Medical Association.

Professor Akosa is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, the West African College of Physicians and the Ghana College of Physicians.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah was appointed as the CEO for Prudential Life Insurance Ghana in March 2022.

She is a Chartered Insurer and a Business Leader with over twenty-five years work experience. Her work experience across 22 countries in Central and West Africa spans industries like FMCG, energy and the financial sector with areas of leadership, business and HR specialisation across all the HR practices.

Dr. Hazel is a Henley Certified coach from the UK and has a cross cultural certification from the USA. She also holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Master’s degree in Bilingual Translation (French and English) and a Master’s degree in Organisational Development. Her forte is in engaging people to deliver business results, strategy development and innovation.

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Kwasi Osei

Kwasi is a trained actuary having attained Membership of the American Academy of Actuaries in 1980 and Fellowship of the Society of Actuaries in 1983. He received a BA (Cum Laude) in Maths from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA in Finance and Actuarial Science from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. He has held senior management positions in a number of top flight insurance companies in the US, including TransAmerica Assurance Company, Travelers Insurance Company, Hartford Connecticut, and Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Company Los Angeles.

Kwasi Osei has served as Chairman of the Governing Council of the African University College of Communication, and as Non-Executive Director of Ebankese Venture Fund Limited, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation and Imperial General Assurance Company Limited. He has also been the Director General of Social Security & National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Executive Chairman and Chief Actuary of TRI-Star Financial Group and Non-Executive Director of the State Insurance Company, Ghana International Bank, UK, Global Access Savings and Loans Company.

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee

Emmanuel Aryee is the Regional CEO for East and Central Africa. He has served in senior positions such as Regional CEO for West & Southern Africa from August 2021 to January 2022.

Previously, Emmanuel was the Chief Executive of Express in August 2012 prior to the acquisition of the company by Prudential PLC and he continued to lead as the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana. During his tenure Prudential Ghana, the business moved from an industry position of 16th in 2012 to 4th in 2020 with the launch of an agency-led business model and market-leading innovation solutions.

Emmanuel is a Chartered Insurer (ACII, UK) and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology – Kumasi and an MBA (Marketing) from the University of Ghana.

Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh

Karen is a chartered accountant, an accomplished Banker with Audit, Consulting and Banking experience spanning over 3 decades.

She has practiced in several countries including Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Angola, UK and the USA. Karen's career in banking spans 22 years, the last at Managing Director level. She has been significantly responsible for the growth and establishment of Ecobank in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Angola.

Before that, she worked as a Consultant/Audit Manager of Jarvis Irving in New York, USA and for Coopers and Lybrand in Manchester, UK.

She is an alumnus of Achimota School, the University of Ghana and the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales (ICAEW). Her core competencies include Strategy Formulation, Corporate finance, Banking, Accounting & Auditing and Networking. Her interests include languages, literature, history, and education.

Nick Holder

Nicholas Holder has recently been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Prudential Africa with oversight for External Affairs, Finance, Legal & Governance, Actuary, HR and Risk & Compliance. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer for Prudential Indonesia.

He has been working in the Prudential Group since 2009 serving as Chief Financial Officer for Prudential Vietnam, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Prudential Indonesia.

Since 2014, he has worked in Prudential Indonesia (PLAI), Prudential’s most profitable company in Asia. From March 2018 EVP, Nick was the Chief Financial Officer (and before Chief Operating Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer) and Member of the Board of Directors.

From 2009-2014, Nick worked as Chief Financial Officer for Prudential Vietnam (PVA), the largest local life insurance company with a then 35% share of total premium. From 2011 to 2014, he was the Chairman of the British Business Group in Vietnam.

Nick also sits on several Boards in the Prudential Group and has represented Prudential in various external forums such as the British Chamber of Commerce.

Member

Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet

Efua Preba Arkaah Greenstreet over 25 years standing as a seasoned lawyer, both at the England and Wales and Ghana Bar Association.

Efua worked at the Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) for 4 years. She was appointed board director in July 2014, during her tenure as Corporate Relations Director.

Prior to that she worked for GGBL’s parent company Diageo Plc UK for 4 years as assistant regional counsel adding significant value to Diageo Africa’s P&L.

Efua also has 9 years collective banking, finance and tax experience from HFC bank and German Technical Cooperation (GTZ). She is also a Director for the Databank Money Market Fund.

Non-Executive Member

David Nutman

David Nutman has held various senior roles in the Prudential Group. He joined Prudential Cambodia in November 2016 as CEO responsible for all in-country activity. From April 2017 he also assumed management responsibility for Prudential Laos.

Prior to this, he served as Chief Compliance Officer at Prudential Corporation Asia (PCA) from January 2005 and also spent 3 years in Prudential’s London Group Head Office within the Group Legal & Compliance function.

Before joining the Prudential Group in April 1996, David spent 2 years at the then senior UK financial services regulator, the Securities and Investment Board (now the PRA/FCA). David is a long-qualified Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute and a Chartered Insurer.

He also serves on various Prudential Boards within Africa, including Prudential Life Assurance Kenya Limited, Prudential Beneficial Life Insurance S.A Cameroon, Prudential Africa Services Limited and Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited.

With the collective years of experience on the board, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana continues to help people get the most out of life.