The lawmaker came under criticism after he advocated for a parallel government in the wake of the NDC’s loss in the 2020 presidential elections.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself president and forms a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,” he told Kofi TV some days ago.

Despite the backlash that has come his way, Mr. Inusah maintains that his comment was not irresponsible.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio, the legislator said he has no regrets over advocating for a parallel government.

“How is my comment irresponsible? I don’t have any regret for that comment. There is no hindsight in this matter,” he said.

“This idea was mooted by Appiah Akenten in 1992 when the NPP boycotted the election in 1992… In fact, the idea came to me after I read his book.

“I’m saying that my comment is not original in nature, Appiah Akenten made those comments. If you call for a parallel government action should be taken on that call, I don’t think NDC will take an action on my call.”

The Tamale Central MP added: “What I mean by parallel government, I mean exactly what Appiah Akenten meant when he planned to set up a government in exile in Ivory Coast.

“…well, that is the view that I hold. And that view, could not by any stretch of imagination plunge this country into chaos. No, it cannot and it is not every advice that is taken. I’m not saying that the NDC has taken that advice. I’m not saying that the NDC would act on my advice, but that’s my opinion."

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.