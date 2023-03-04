Invest resources in developmental projects, not independence day – Sophia Akuffo

According to the former chief justice on Citi TV, considering investing in developmental projects will best be in the interest of the populace, although it is important to mark the occasion.

“We should celebrate our Independence Day but to gather and march does not matter. I think whatever money is going to be spent on this celebration with everybody going to the Volta region, if they had selected a deprived district and built a new school or selected a ramshackle district hospital or health center and upgraded it and named it Independence school or independence hospital, it will be good.

“Then every year they pick a region and a project and do it, that would be money better spent…this will inure to the benefit of the people, and it will last, but they are going to talk, march, eat and come back and then that’s all.”