Issues raised by NDC in their demo are already being addressed - Oppong Nkrumah

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said these on Accra based Citi FM in response to the insecurity demonstration embarked by the opposition NDC in Accra yesterday.

“The substance of the issues they raised, economic hardships, security challenges, among others, are things that the government has already been speaking about. If you take economic challenges, in March 2020, the President forewarned us that despite the growth and gradual improvement that we were seeing, we were going to sacrifice some things to protect lives and livelihoods because we know how to bring the economy back to life, but we do not know how to bring people back to life.”

“We literally had to throw away all the gains we made three years into our first term to protect lives. Today, it has come to the point Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu foretold when reading the budget in Parliament that we are going to go through a difficult phase of recovery. Things are not the same as they were, not just in Ghana, but around the world. We have already put in place measures to revive the economy,” he defended.

The Minister also dispelled suggestions that the country is currently unsafe.

“This insecurity concerns they raised, even before we got here today [Monday], the government has launched a National Security Strategy.”

“Those who are tagging the phenomenon of excesses of security as new are not being truthful. What is the government doing about it? We have launched investigations and are looking at getting the report and recommendations to nip the phenomenon in the bud,” he added.

The NDC marched yesterday because of incidents that have killed some Ghanaians during the 2020 election, the invasion of Parliament by soldiers, the latest killing of two persons, and the injuring of four others who were protesting at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The brutalization of some residents of the Upper West Region in Wa by some soldiers over a supposed stolen phone has also been widely condemned.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also added that the end of the Commission of Enquiry will determine government’s next action.