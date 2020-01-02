In his view, printing new currency notes defeats the cashless economy agenda that the governing has been championing.

Mahama said this while addressing the crowd at the commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the 31st December revolution.

“I cannot understand in heaven why we say we are moving towards a cashless economy, and we say that you cannot clear more than 5,000 cedis off the counter because we want more people to use less cash in transactions and then at the same time you go and print 100 cedi notes and 200 Ghana cedi notes,” he complained.

“You cannot understand what reason in hell will make any government thinking logically do something like that.”

The new cedi notes

The Central Bank last November introduced GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes as additions to the country’s currency denomination mix.

This was announced by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison at a press conference in Accra.

Dr. Addison said there will be a 2 cedis coin, as well as 100 cedis and 200 cedis notes.

This, Mahama believes, does not make sense, especially when the Ghana government has indicated its readiness to join other West African countries in using ECOWAS’ single currency.

“You want to make it easy for people to carry huge sums of cash when we say we are building a cashless society.

“And the worse thing is Ghana has declared support to join ECO in 2020. If we are going to join a West African currency, what’s the use of the new notes?

“Is it because someone wants to print the notes so he gets kick backs? Because otherwise it doesn’t make any logical sense.” the NDC flagbearer lamented.