“It is for the people of Ghana, not for me” - Akufo Addo on ministerial reshuffle

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the wake of a recent ministerial reshuffle within his government, President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to conversations generated after his ministerial change

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The recent reshuffling, occurring towards the conclusion of President Akufo-Addo's final term, has sparked extensive discussions regarding the timing and motivations behind the President's decision.

Unveiled on Wednesday, February 14, this reorganization impacted around 12 current ministers, encompassing 10 cabinet members and two regional ministers.

Of particular note is the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta from his position, despite surviving earlier calls for his dismissal. The reshuffle has stirred curiosity about the strategic considerations guiding the President's actions in the twilight of his tenure.

Speaking to JoyNews in a statement by President Akufo-Addo outlined the objectives behind the reshuffle, emphasizing the need for agility and responsiveness in the face of dynamic challenges.

The President stated that the adjustments were driven by a desire to ensure that each minister is strategically positioned to contribute effectively to the government's overarching goals and underscored the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people in all governmental decisions.

“It is for the people of Ghana, not for me” he added.

During his participation in the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly (Heads of State and Government), President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged Ghanaians to sustain their belief in the nation's democratic path, especially in light of the upcoming elections later this year.

Emphasizing the significance of safeguarding democratic values, the President urged citizens to engage actively in the electoral process and fulfill their civic duty by voting responsibly.

