It’s better to eat from leaves than rubber – Australian High Commissioner

Mr. Andrew has done very well to integrate himself into Ghana’s culture and often uses social media as a tool to engage Ghanaians.
From naming his dog Kofi to hosting his neighbours and then to going for a walk in the bustle markets in Accra, he has endeared himself to many.
Some months ago, Mr. Andrew revealed to his followers how he tasted home-made fufu for the first time.
However, he is now advocating for Ghanaians to eat from leaves rather than the rubber that most vendors use to wrap their foods.
“Ahaban papa w) h) aa, wo se roba. Ghanafuor mo mma yenfa ahaban ndi y3n ara y3n jollof. 3no na 3y3,” he wrote on Facebook
“Make wanna enjoy Ghana jollof for leaves innez den shun the rubber. Leaves be better pass.”