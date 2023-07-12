He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will face challenges to convince the populace during the 2024 general elections due to the current economic crisis adding that the party will have to overcome the economic hardship to secure victory in 2024.
It's going to be difficult for NPP to convince Ghanaians in 2024 — Kwame Pianim
Business economist and investment consultant, Andrews Kwame Pianim, has raised concerns about the direction of government activities following an economic crisis in Ghana under the administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In an interview on Eyewitness News, Pianim stated that "It's going to be difficult in 2024. And this is why l applaud the young people who are brave enough and are prepared to take on this challenge and sacrifice for the nation."
"It's going to be difficult to get the economy back, and to make sure we put in place processes that make it difficult to go back to where we are. Madness will be defined as repeating the same processes and expecting to get the same results. If we don't change drastically how we develop and as the Romans will say make haste slowly, we have to cut our coats according to our clothes," he added.
He urged the government to make the same sacrifices that it wants Ghanaians to make.
Pianim indicated that for the country to get value for money, procurement agencies, value for money audits must be scrapped.
"We have to make sure the monies we get, we will get value for money. And that all the procurement agencies, value for money audit, we scrap all of them. Because they provide avenues for people to just take monies and we need to get it off, incompetence and corruption, those two are important. The management of the economy is not too difficult if there’s no corruption," he stated.
