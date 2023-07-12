It's going to be difficult for NPP to convince Ghanaians in 2024 — Kwame Pianim

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Pianim stated that "It's going to be difficult in 2024. And this is why l applaud the young people who are brave enough and are prepared to take on this challenge and sacrifice for the nation."

"It's going to be difficult to get the economy back, and to make sure we put in place processes that make it difficult to go back to where we are. Madness will be defined as repeating the same processes and expecting to get the same results. If we don't change drastically how we develop and as the Romans will say make haste slowly, we have to cut our coats according to our clothes," he added.

He urged the government to make the same sacrifices that it wants Ghanaians to make.

Pianim indicated that for the country to get value for money, procurement agencies, value for money audits must be scrapped.